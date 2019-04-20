Astros' Tyler White: Misses out on fun
White started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.
The Astros banged out 11 hits, seven for extra bases, but White was not part of the offensive firepower. He carried the Astros during a stretch last August when many regulars were sidelined but has made little impact in 2019. White entered Friday's game with seven hits -- just one for extra bases -- in 29 at-bats, and he's struck out on 33.3 percent of his plate appearances. White told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that he's being challenged to hit fastballs, and his timing is off. Timing is something that comes with repetition, but the 28-year-old is not getting consistent at-bats. Houston has a stretch of 26 games in 27 days coming, which presents an opportunity for more regular work and a chance for White to get his timing down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start