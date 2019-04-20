White started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

The Astros banged out 11 hits, seven for extra bases, but White was not part of the offensive firepower. He carried the Astros during a stretch last August when many regulars were sidelined but has made little impact in 2019. White entered Friday's game with seven hits -- just one for extra bases -- in 29 at-bats, and he's struck out on 33.3 percent of his plate appearances. White told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that he's being challenged to hit fastballs, and his timing is off. Timing is something that comes with repetition, but the 28-year-old is not getting consistent at-bats. Houston has a stretch of 26 games in 27 days coming, which presents an opportunity for more regular work and a chance for White to get his timing down.