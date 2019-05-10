White is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White started two of the last three games but went 1-for-9 with five strikeouts. The 28-year-old continues to see intermittent starts at designated hitter but has made back-to-back starts only twice all season. George Springer will serve as the DH on Wednesday as Jake Marisnick starts in center field.