White is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White heads to the bench after starting three of the last four games as right-hander Felix Hernandez takes the mound for the Mariners. Michael Brantley will serve as the designated hitter while Jake Marisnick starts in center field, with Josh Reddick and George Springer in left and right field, respectively.

