White is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

White started the last five games but will head to the bench as he went 2-for-19 over his last 20 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has a .276/.354/.533 slash line with 12 home runs in 210 at-bats entering the final game of the regular season. Evan Gattis will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday.