White could make the Opening Day roster as a fill-in for Yulieski Gurriel (suspension), Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel will miss the first five games of the season, giving White a shot to break camp with the Astros, but the infield is a crowded area and he faces stiff competition to land a permanent role. White had a nice 2017 season at Triple-A Fresno (25 HR, .899 OPS) and hit well in a 22-game stint in MLB, but the 27-year-old is well past being a prospect and is facing another year at Fresno or a fresh start with a new organization.