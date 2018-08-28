White went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Monday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

White's three-run blast in the eighth inning were the final runs scored in Houston's blowout win over their nearest competitor in the AL West. He's been a regular contributor since a callup from Triple-A Fresno in late July, which has gotten him into the starting lineup regularly. White's started 20 of the last 25 games, posting a 1.104 OPS with seven homers, 20 RBI and 13 runs during that stretch. If manager A.J. Hinch wants to keep putting White's name and bat in the lineup, he'll need to juggle first base and DH among White, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis.