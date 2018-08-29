White went 2-for-4 with a walk and a walkoff solo homer in Wednesday's win over the A's.

White took Jeurys Familia deep with one out in the ninth inning to give the Astros a 4-3 victory. It was the 27-year-old's first career walkoff homer and his second long ball in the last three games. White is doing everything he can to keep his bat in the lineup on a regular basis, as he's now hitting an impressive .329/.386/.711 with seven homers and 21 RBI over 21 games this month (19 starts)