The Astros recalled White from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports. He'll start at first base and bat sixth in the series finale against the Rangers.

White joins the active roster in place of Jose Altuve (hamstring), who was formally placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. In order to accommodate White's entry into the lineup, the Astros will hand Yuli Gurriel his first MLB start at second base. If Gurriel acquits himself well defensively at the new position, it's possible that White would be in store for a semi-regular work until Altuve is ready to return from the DL.