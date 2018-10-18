White is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White will stick on the bench for a third straight game as Jose Altuve, who is dealing with a balky knee, picks up another start at DH in his place. With White out of the lineup again, Marwin Gonzalez will man second base while Tony Kemp starts in left field.