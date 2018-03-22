Astros' Tyler White: Roster status determined next week
White and J.D. Davis will accompany the Astros back to Houston for two exhibition games next week against the Brewers before a final roster decision is rendered, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
White and Davis are battling it out for the final spot on the 25-man roster, which is seen as a temporary assignment while first baseman Yulieski Gurriel recovers from a hand injury and serves a five-game suspension. Many writers covering the team report this like the winner will be Houston's starting first baseman for as long as Gurriel is sidelined, but we suspect Marwin Gonzalez will get most of the at-bats at first. If the Astros wanted a Gurriel replacement, they could have held onto A.J. Reed, a first baseman and designated hitter with power potential, but manager A.J. Hinch wants a player with some position versatility, a trait both White and Davis offer.
