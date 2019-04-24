White went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

White has started the last two games and has reached base safely in all seven of his plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with three walks. It's been a slow start to the season for White, who has not received consistent at-bats, but this two-game stretch is an indicator that he's getting his timing down.