White was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

White and J.D. Davis were battling for the final spot on the Astros' 25-man roster, but Houston ultimately opted to go with Davis as their temporary first baseman until Yulieski Gurriel recovers from hand surgery and returns from a five-game suspension. The 27-year-old will report to Fresno to open the season, where he hit .300/.371/.528 with 25 homers in 111 games last season. While he doesn't have much left to prove in the minors, the talent-rich Astros' simply have too many major-league ready options ahead of him at the moment.