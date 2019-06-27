White is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White will head to the bench after a string of 14 consecutive starts, during which he maintained an .875 OPS. Though the Astros have reclaimed some health recently with Jose Altuve and George Springer returning from multi-week absences, White should be in line for at least semi-regular work in the infield until Carlos Correa (ribs) likely returns at some point shortly after the All-Star break.