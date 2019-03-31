White is back on the bench Sunday against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros continue to make good on their promise to rotate heavily at the designated hitter position, starting a different player there in each game. Jose Altuve gets the chance to rest his legs Sunday. White was in the Opening Day lineup as a DH and started Saturday's game at first base, but it doesn't appear as though he'll have anything close to a true starting role.