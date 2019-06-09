White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

White had started three straight games before moving to the bench for Saturday's 4-1 loss. With the Astros promoting top prospect Yordan Alvarez from Triple-A Round Rock and inserting him into the lineup at designated hitter Sunday in his MLB debut, White's chances of resurfacing as a regular player for Houston will only become more difficult.