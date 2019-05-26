White is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

White acted as Houston's designated hitter for the first two games of the series, going 2-for-7 with a walk and an RBI. Manager AJ Hinch will rotate Michael Brantley in at DH for the matinee game Sunday, but White should still be in store for a near-everyday role following George Springer's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list.