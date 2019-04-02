White is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Righty Shelby Miller is toeing the rubber for Texas and the righty-hitting White will start the game on the bench for the third time in six games. There does not appear to be a strict platoon going on, the Astros are just cycling players in and out using White's DH spot. He may need to heat up in order to become a lineup staple.