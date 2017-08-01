White went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-7 win over Tampa Bay.

White got the start at first base, then moved to second when Jose Altuve was was given a breather late in what turned out to be a blowout. White has become the Astros' utility infielder, taking the role once held by Marwin Gonzalez, who moved into full-time duty with Carlos Correa (thumb) sidelined until September. When manager A.J. Hinch isn't giving his regulars day off, White should find himself coming off the bench.