White went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-7 win over Tampa Bay.

White got the start at first base, then moved to second when Jose Altuve was was given a breather late in what turned out to be a blowout. White has become the Astros' utility infielder, taking the role once held by Marwin Gonzalez, who moved into full-time duty with Carlos Correa (thumb) sidelined until September. When manager A.J. Hinch isn't giving his regulars day off, White should find himself coming off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast