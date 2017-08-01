Astros' Tyler White: Starts at first base Monday
White went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-7 win over Tampa Bay.
White got the start at first base, then moved to second when Jose Altuve was was given a breather late in what turned out to be a blowout. White has become the Astros' utility infielder, taking the role once held by Marwin Gonzalez, who moved into full-time duty with Carlos Correa (thumb) sidelined until September. When manager A.J. Hinch isn't giving his regulars day off, White should find himself coming off the bench.
More News
-
Astros' Tyler White: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Returns to game action Monday•
-
Astros' Tyler White: No ill effects from HBP•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Will get playing time at second and third base•
-
Astros' Tyler White: Working around infield•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...