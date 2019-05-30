Astros' Tyler White: Starts third straight
White started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
The Astros shuffled their lineup once again Wednesday in response to a number of injuries. Yuli Gurriel moved across the diamond to third base while Alex Bregman covered shortstop for the injured Carlos Correa (ribs). Jose Altuve (hamstring) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) are also sidelined on the injured list, creating a situation that could lead to more consistent at-bats for White, who has started three straight games. He's batting .220/.304/.303, and his extra-base hit Wednesday was just his seventh in 109 at-bats.
