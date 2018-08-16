Astros' Tyler White: Swats pair of homers
White went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Wednesday's 12-1 win over the Rockies.
White's run production wasn't needed Wednesday as Houston was already up by a wide margin, but it sure was a welcome relief to a team that had lost nine straight games at home. White's had a nice run while the Astros have limped along since the All-Star break (.224 AVG, 94 wRC+). He has a 1.156 OPS with five homers and 12 RBI over the 14 games he's appeared in since the break and started nine of the last 10. He's making a case for more playing time, though other factors could intercede. George Springer (thumb) is set to return Friday, and the resulting shift could reduce the need for White. His recent playing time has come at first base while Yuli Gurriel filled in at second for the injured Jose Altuve (knee). Now, with Springer back, Marwin Gonzalez can move from the outfield to second base with Gurriel headed back to first.
