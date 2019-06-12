White went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.

White hit just his second home run of the season. As the Astros deal with a lineup missing a third of its prime hitters due to injury, White has not filled the gap. He has just eight extra-base hits over 44 games and is slugging .315, the lowest mark among Houston's regulars.

