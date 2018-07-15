Astros' Tyler White: Swats second homer of week
White entered Saturday's game late and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Houston's 9-1 win over Detroit.
Manager A.J. Hinch used Saturday's blowout to give Jose Altuve a break, so he got White into the game for an at-bat. It was White's second homer of the week. He's received a handful of starts since being called up, but mostly just spells a starter every few days or give a regular a break during blowouts, as he did Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...