White entered Saturday's game late and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Houston's 9-1 win over Detroit.

Manager A.J. Hinch used Saturday's blowout to give Jose Altuve a break, so he got White into the game for an at-bat. It was White's second homer of the week. He's received a handful of starts since being called up, but mostly just spells a starter every few days or give a regular a break during blowouts, as he did Saturday.

