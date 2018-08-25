White went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

White has started the last three games as the designated hitter and has multiple hits in all three, going 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four RBI during that run. His white-hot bat stands in contrast to primary DH Evan Gattis who has four hits over his last 38 at-bats. All players go through streaks and slumps, so we expect manager A.J. Hinch to get White's bat into the lineup until his bat goes cold or Gattis heats up again.

More News
Our Latest Stories