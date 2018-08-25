White went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

White has started the last three games as the designated hitter and has multiple hits in all three, going 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four RBI during that run. His white-hot bat stands in contrast to primary DH Evan Gattis who has four hits over his last 38 at-bats. All players go through streaks and slumps, so we expect manager A.J. Hinch to get White's bat into the lineup until his bat goes cold or Gattis heats up again.