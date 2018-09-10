White went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

White came through with a clutch two-RBI double in the sixth inning to pull the Astros within a run. He continues to swing the bat well, now recording six extra-base hits across his last ten games, during which he has driven in nine runs and scored seven runs. As a result of that productivity, he continues to see regular at-bats towards the middle of the Astros lineup.