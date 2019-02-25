White started at third base and 2-for-2 with a single, double and an RBI against the Mets on Sunday.

White can play both corner infield spots, but he's expected to get most of his at-bats as a designated hitter. He usurped that job from Evan Gattis over the second half of 2018 and has a clear line as the primary DH this year. He hit well upon his callup in late July and drove in 42 runs in 66 games. If he maintains a full-time role in this offensively charged lineup, White could get a significant number of at-bats with runners on base.