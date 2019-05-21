Astros' Tyler White: Unloads first HR
White went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.
White launched his first home run in 30 games. That's shocking for a player who hit 26 bombs in 136 games between Triple-A and MLB in 2018. His .649 OPS is one reason why he hasn't been give consistent at-bats. White has been in the starting lineup the last three games due to injuries. If Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) returns Tuesday as expected, White may move back to the bench.
