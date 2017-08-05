White went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 16-7 win over the Blue Jays.

How deep are the Astros? Manager A.J. Hinch submitted a lineup card missing George Springer (quadriceps), Carlos Correa (thumb) and Jose Altuve (rest) and they still scored 16 runs on 18 hits, including five homers. White is enjoying the ride, getting an occasional start at first base as Hinch navigates injuries to his regulars. The 26-year-old utility infielder is a bit long in the tooth to be considered a prospect, but White's proven to be a competent hitter at the higher levels of the minors. He'll get two or three starts per week while Correa remains sidelined.