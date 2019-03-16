White will not be the everyday designated hitter in 2019, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said he plans to rotate players at DH. "There is no everyday DH at this point," Hinch said. "He can get a lot of everyday at-bats, but the way that I see the roster right now is I'll use the DH and move it around a little bit." White was a force over the second half last year, cracking 10 home runs with a .901 OPS, so Hinch would like to get his bat in the lineup as much as possible. White may get the most starts at DH, but he'll also play first base.

