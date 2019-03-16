Astros' Tyler White: WIll not have everyday role
White will not be the everyday designated hitter in 2019, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager AJ Hinch said he plans to rotate players at DH. "There is no everyday DH at this point," Hinch said. "He can get a lot of everyday at-bats, but the way that I see the roster right now is I'll use the DH and move it around a little bit." White was a force over the second half last year, cracking 10 home runs with a .901 OPS, so Hinch would like to get his bat in the lineup as much as possible. White may get the most starts at DH, but he'll also play first base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...