The Astros activated Caratini (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Caratini completed four rehab outings during his recovery from a strained left hip, going 4-for-10 with one home run and two RBI over 11 plate appearances. To make room for Caratini on the 26-man roster, the Astros optioned Cesar Salazar to Triple-A Sugar Land.