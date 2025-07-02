Caratini went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Caratini helped power the Astros to a win Tuesday with a third-inning grand slam, his seventh home run of the season. The veteran catcher has been hovering around league average at the dish in 2025, slashing .246/.303/.402 with 14 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and a 97 OPS+ in 57 games.