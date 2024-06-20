Caratini was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to left leg discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Caratini made an awkward slide into home plate during the third inning, and he was replaced behind the dish once the Astros took the field in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the backstop's injury remains unknown, but it's possible he sits out a game or two in order to recover.