Caratini went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.

Caratini launched a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI groundout in the third. It was the 32-year-old's first home run since the All-Star break, but he's gone 12-for-37 with six RBI through 15 August contests. For the year, he's slashing .265/.322/.422 with 11 long balls, 42 RBI, 31 runs scored and a steal across 326 plate appearances.