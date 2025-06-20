Caratini went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Caratini delivered a game-tying blast off Mason Miller in the eighth inning. This was Caratini's second straight contest with a homer, and he's hit safely in his last three games. The catcher is at a .261/.327/.405 slash line with five long balls, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven doubles over 171 plate appearances. In addition to his catching duties, he's picked up starts at first base and designated hitter as manager Joe Espada continues to find room for him in the lineup. That playing time should remain steady as long as Houston's outfield is thinned out by injuries, limiting the options for players available to take turns at DH.