Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Caratini had started behind the plate each of the past five games, but he'll be back on the bench for the series finale now that top backstop Yainer Diaz has been cleared to resume catching duties. Diaz had missed three straight games with a sore index finger before returning to the lineup Friday and Saturday as the Astros' designated hitter.
