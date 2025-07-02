default-cbs-image
Caratini is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini will begin Wednesday's game on the bench after going 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Colorado on Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.

