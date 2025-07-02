Astros' Victor Caratini: Sitting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caratini is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Caratini will begin Wednesday's game on the bench after going 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Colorado on Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
More News
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Belts grand slam•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Resting Sunday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Provides insurance run in victory•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Homers in extra-inning loss•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Caps huge inning with homer•