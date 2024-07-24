Caratini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Athletics.

Caratini put the Astros on the board in the third with a solo home run to right field off Osvaldo Bido. The long ball was his first hit since being activated off the injured list Monday after being out for just over a month with a strained left hip. Going back to before he was injured, Caratini has gotten a hit in six straight games, though Tuesday's two-hit effort was his first multi-hit game since May 17. The 30-year-old is slashing .257/.294/.459 with five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs and a 5:16 BB:K in 119 plate appearances.