Caratini went 3-for-4 with two walks, one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Caratini has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-31 (.355) in that span. The steal was his first since the 2023 campaign -- he was caught stealing on his only attempt in 2024. The catcher has hit his way into the lineup on a regular basis, playing either behind the dish or at designated hitter while sharing both positions with fellow backstop Yainer Diaz. Caratini is up to a .265/.316/.439 slash line with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles through 247 plate appearances. He's always had a decent bat for a catcher, but the 31-year-old is on pace for career highs in nearly every counting stat this year if he can continue to see steady playing time.