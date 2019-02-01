Miley is expected to claim the fourth spot in Houston's starting rotation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Miley's careening career may have been salvaged in 2018, when he threw his cutter more than any other pitch. His pitch mix helped fuel a career-best 2.57 ERA over 80.2 innings with the Brewers. While it's prudent for fantasy owners to be circumspect of the left-hander's sudden break from empirical evidence, his success in 2018 appears to be more than just a fluke occurrence. Opponents will make adjustments, so we're hesitant to conclude Miley will replicate last season's production, but he may be useful pitching in front of a high-octane Astros' offense, which finished sixth in runs scored last year.