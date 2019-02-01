Astros' Wade Miley: Accentuates cutter
Miley is expected to claim the fourth spot in Houston's starting rotation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miley's careening career may have been salvaged in 2018, when he threw his cutter more than any other pitch. His pitch mix helped fuel a career-best 2.57 ERA over 80.2 innings with the Brewers. While it's prudent for fantasy owners to be circumspect of the left-hander's sudden break from empirical evidence, his success in 2018 appears to be more than just a fluke occurrence. Opponents will make adjustments, so we're hesitant to conclude Miley will replicate last season's production, but he may be useful pitching in front of a high-octane Astros' offense, which finished sixth in runs scored last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...