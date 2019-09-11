Astros' Wade Miley: Blown up again
Miley (13-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk over a third of an inning to pick up the loss against Oakland on Tuesday.
Miley leaves baseball watchers scratching their heads after a second straight meltdown of a start. He was lit up by Seattle last week for five first-inning runs before the Athletics got to him Tuesday. He had been a model of consistency and could boast of his 3.06 ERA before the two-start bludgeoning. He'll look to quell the rising storm his next time out, Sunday on the road in Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...