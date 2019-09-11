Miley (13-7) allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk over a third of an inning to pick up the loss against Oakland on Tuesday.

Miley leaves baseball watchers scratching their heads after a second straight meltdown of a start. He was lit up by Seattle last week for five first-inning runs before the Athletics got to him Tuesday. He had been a model of consistency and could boast of his 3.06 ERA before the two-start bludgeoning. He'll look to quell the rising storm his next time out, Sunday on the road in Kansas City.