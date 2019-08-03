Miley (10-4) allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over six innings, earning the win in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

The five walks were a season high for Miley, who otherwise pitched well to earn his fourth win in his last six starts. Only a two-run homer from Daniel Vogelbach marred the pitching performance. Miley has now allowed two runs or less in six of his last seven starts. The left-hander carries a 3.05 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 132.2 innings. Miley lines up for a road date with the Orioles next Friday.