Astros' Wade Miley: Earns second win
Miley (2-2) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.
Miley was provided with plenty of run support as the Astros scored at least one run in the first six innings of the game, pacing him to his second win of the season. While he struck out just two, Miley limited the Angels ability to make hard contact, holding them to just one home run and one double in his six innings of work. Though he won't be a strong source of strikeouts, Miley has a 3.20 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 39.1 innings and seven starts this season. He'll likely draw his next start on Thursday against the Rangers.
