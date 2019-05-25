Miley (5-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out a season-high eight in a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox.

The left-hander continues to give Houston reliable innings. Miley's allowed more than three runs only once in 11 trips to the mound, delivering six quality starts along the way. He'll take a 3.32 ERA and 45:15 K:BB through 62.1 frames into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Cubs.