Astros' Wade Miley: Fans seven in quality start
Miley didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out a season-high seven.
The southpaw settled down after serving up a three-run shot to Eddie Rosario in the first inning, and Miley seemed headed for his second win of the year before Minnesota was able to tie things up at 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Instead, the 32-year-old had to settle for his third quality start in five trips to the mound. He'll carry a 3.58 ERA and 18:5 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next outing, at home against Cleveland on Sunday.
