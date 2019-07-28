Miley (9-4) allowed five hits and two walks over five shutout innings Sunday, fanning six batters and earning the win over St. Louis.

Miley walked a pair in the first frame and loaded the bases in the third but managed to avoid taking damage. His 3.06 ERA is the lowest he's owned since early April and he finished this month with a solid 26:9 K:BB. Miley will face Seattle at home in his next start Saturday.