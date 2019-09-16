Astros' Wade Miley: Gets back on track
Miley (14-5) allowed two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings as he earned his 14th win of the season Sunday against the Royals.
Miley had a brutal start to the month of September as he gave up 12 earned runs in just 0.1 innings pitched. Prior to those two starts, Miley was on an absolute tear, compiling a 2.54 ERA through July and August while posting a 54:23 K:BB across 60.1 innings. The left-hander finally returned to his old self Sunday which was definitely a huge confidence booster for a guy the Astros need to produce in the playoffs. Miley is expected to take the mound next Saturday against the Angels who are now without their star center fielder, Mike Trout, for the rest of the season.
