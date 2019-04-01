Astros' Wade Miley: Gets little support
Miley allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four over six innings in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.
Houston's offense was shut down for a third straight game and managed just three hits against Tampa Bay pitching Sunday. Aside from a lack of support, Miley was done in by an unlikely source, a left-handed batter. He's allowed a .664 OPS against lefties during his career, but Austin Meadows (home run, single, three RBI) bucked that trend Sunday. Miley is next scheduled to pitch Saturday at home against Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...