Miley allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four over six innings in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.

Houston's offense was shut down for a third straight game and managed just three hits against Tampa Bay pitching Sunday. Aside from a lack of support, Miley was done in by an unlikely source, a left-handed batter. He's allowed a .664 OPS against lefties during his career, but Austin Meadows (home run, single, three RBI) bucked that trend Sunday. Miley is next scheduled to pitch Saturday at home against Oakland.