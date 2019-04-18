Miley (1-2) gave up two runs on four hits with one walk while striking out one through six innings in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

A RBI-double from Jurickson Profar was the only blemish on a quality start from Miley, but he was still charged with the hard-luck loss Wednesday. The 32-year-old isn't missing many bats with a 4.5 K/9 and nine percent swinging-strike rate, but he has not given up more than three runs in an outing this year. Miley will make his next start Monday against the Twins.

More News
Our Latest Stories