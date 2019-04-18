Astros' Wade Miley: Gets quality start in loss
Miley (1-2) gave up two runs on four hits with one walk while striking out one through six innings in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.
A RBI-double from Jurickson Profar was the only blemish on a quality start from Miley, but he was still charged with the hard-luck loss Wednesday. The 32-year-old isn't missing many bats with a 4.5 K/9 and nine percent swinging-strike rate, but he has not given up more than three runs in an outing this year. Miley will make his next start Monday against the Twins.
