Miley (13-4) recorded the win Saturday against the Angels after giving up one run on five hits over five innings. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

Miley served up a solo homer in the fifth inning and then proceeded to load the bases for Mike Trout, but he was able to retire the two-time MVP on five pitches to escape the jam. The veteran southpaw has a 3.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 129:49 K:BB through 152.1 innings and lines up to pitch Friday at Toronto.