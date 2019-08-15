Miley allowed seven runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Miley got through the first inning unscathed, but things quickly went downhill from there. He allowed multiple runs to cross the plate in the second and third innings, though four of his seven runs were ultimately deemed unearned due to an error that allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in the second frame. Miley had been in strong form prior to this start, allowing three or fewer earned runs while pitching 5.1 innings or more in eight consecutive outings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Tuesday against Detroit.